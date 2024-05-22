WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vw | renault | twingo | ev | halt

VW and Renault Pull Plug on Electric Twingo

VW and Renault Pull Plug on Electric Twingo
The new Renault Twingo is introduced at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland. (Cyril Zingar/AP/2019 file)

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:13 AM EDT

 French carmaker Renault and its German peer Volkswagen have ended talks to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo, Renault CEO Luca de Meo told Reuters Wednesday.

"I wanted to show that European industry could work together as a team, so I think this is a lost opportunity, but there may be others," De Meo said on the sidelines of the VivaTech summit in Paris, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

A partnership between Volkswagen and Renault would have brought together household names from the euro zone's top two economies and formed a counterweight to Asian rivals muscling into the European market.

The collapse of negotiations could mean the German carmaker may have to go it alone in developing its own affordable electric vehicle. Renault will continue designing its electric Twingo, scheduled to hit the market in 2026.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
French carmaker Renault and its German peer Volkswagen have ended talks to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo, Renault CEO Luca de Meo told Reuters Wednesday.
vw, renault, twingo, ev, halt
143
2024-13-22
Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved