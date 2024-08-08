Don't Waste the Opportunity to Vote if Overseas

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have the ability and obligation to vote-while living overseas. The time to complete these forms is NOW.

How many students are in courses abroad for a semester? How many people are working in foreign offices of American businesses? These people can actually make a difference of a win or loss for The White House, control of the House and Senate and local control of state and village governments. One campaign underway seems extremely beneficial for republicans.

“Trump—A True Friend of Israel”

The Israeli Campaign for President Trump and Congress Gets Underway

The Goal: To register more than 500,000 eligible American-Israeli voters, residing in Israel, to vote in the coming U.S. General Election for President, Senate and the House of Representatives.

Just over four months from Election Day, November 5, 2024, Republicans Overseas Israel is launching its campaign to elect former President Donald Trump, the GOP’s presumptive nominee.

Today there are more than 500,000 American citizens residing in Israel who are eligible to vote and influence the electoral college outcome in the “swing states” and thereby determine who will be the next President of the United States.

More than ever, Israel needs a true friend on whom she can depend, especially at this time of crisis. In the past, the Republican Party has viewed the welfare of the State of Israel as being a top priority American interest and will continue to do so in the future.

To make sure this happens, we must work to elect the Party’s candidate, President Donald Trump, and candidates who are running supporting the Trump-Vance ticket. During his tenure as the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump proved his support for Israel as his administration stood at Israel’s side throughout his Presidency. Landmark legislation Trump oversaw made him the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House.”

To register and request your absentee ballot for the 2024 U.S elections, you need to go to the website fvap.gov. At the top of the page, click on "Overseas Citizen Voter." On the next page, you'll see a map of the U.S.A. Click on your state. On the next page, click on "Start the FPCA."

This is the online form you need to fill out to register and request your absentee ballot. After you finish filling out the online form, you need to download the FPCA pdf file, print it, sign the last page (Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot Request), and mail it to your local elections office (the pdf file includes instructions on how to mail the form).

If you are planning on mailing your FPCA form via regular mail or a courier company (there are States that do not allow submission by email/fax), you need to download and print the envelope template (European standard). You need to paste the envelope template on the envelope you are using to submit your form.

If you know someone who needs help filling out the necessary paperwork, they can contact Executive Director, Maayan Yacov at 050-444-6944.

This information is valuable for anyone in other countries and can also be related to young voters who need guidance that are voting for the first time.

We hear during every election cycle through media opinion editors and the candidates that “this election is the most important one of our lifetime.” Given the current economic and world safety conditions, it would be fair to say that it really seems like life or death for democracy on November 5th.

Do your part and vote, and make sure others vote safely and legally.

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.