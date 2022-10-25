×
Tags: visa profit | consumer discretionary spending

Visa Profit Rises as Consumer Spending Boosts Payment Volumes

Visa Profit Rises as Consumer Spending Boosts Payment Volumes
(AP)

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:27 PM EDT

Visa Inc. reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a jump in payment volumes as consumer spending showed no signs of cooling even against the backdrop of a slowing economy.

Payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard are making the most out of a pent-up demand for cross-border travel, with a boom in spending from higher income households offsetting a pullback from lower-income ones.

On a constant dollar basis, payment volumes surged 10%, while cross-border volumes - a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the country of issue - jumped 36% for the three months ended Sept. 30.

That drove a 19% gain in net revenue to $7.79 billion for the quarter.

Net income was $3.9 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.6 billion, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Visa Inc. reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a jump in payment volumes as consumer spending showed no signs of cooling even against the backdrop of a slowing economy.
Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:27 PM
