×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | visa earnings | holiday spending | covid

Visa Profit Beats Expectations as COVID Restrictions Ease

Visa
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 27 January 2022 04:46 PM

Visa Inc. reported a rise in fiscal first quarter profit on Thursday as consumer spending surged during the holiday season and the continued rollout of vaccines globally helped ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Quarterly net revenues rose to $7.1 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, an increase of 24% over the prior year.

Visa reported profit of $3.9 billion or $1.81 per share.

Analysts, on average, had estimated net income of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Visa Inc. reported a rise in fiscal first quarter profit on Thursday as consumer spending surged during the holiday season and the continued rollout of vaccines globally helped ease COVID-19 restrictions.
visa earnings, holiday spending, covid
80
2022-46-27
Thursday, 27 January 2022 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved