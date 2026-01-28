Visa Card Rewards Can Fund Trump Accounts

Visa will allow credit-card customers to use rewards points to contribute to Trump Accounts, a new tax-advantaged savings vehicle for children created under recent federal legislation.

The company said it will work with issuing banks to enable rewards to be redeemed into the accounts, allowing families to convert everyday spending into long-term savings.

Visa CEO Ryan McInerney said the option offers “a simple and powerful way to turn rewards into savings to help families save for their children’s future through everyday spending.”

President Donald Trump highlighted the initiative during a White House event, calling it a step toward strengthening family financial security.

Trump Accounts are available for eligible children and are designed to support long-term investment growth through tax advantages.

Visa did not provide a timeline for when the rewards option will be fully available across card issuers.