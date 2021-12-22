×
Biden Calls COVID Pill 'Significant Step' to End Pandemic

Pfizer Paxlovid COVID-19 pill.
Pfizer Paxlovid pill is seen as an antidote to the COVID-19 virus and its variants that people can safely and conveniently take at home. President Joe Biden hailed this medical breakthrough on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 as a possible light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 04:50 PM

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said it marks a “significant step forward" on the path out of the pandemic.

The pill is a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

Biden said his administration will work with states to ensure equitable distribution.

The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection.

An antiviral pill from Merck also is expected to soon win authorization. But Pfizer’s drug is all but certain to be the preferred option because of its mild side effects and superior effectiveness, including a nearly 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 04:50 PM
