×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: virgin galactic commercial space flight test

Virgin Galactic to Start Commercial Flight in Late June

Virgin Galactic to Start Commercial Flight in Late June
(AP)

Monday, 08 May 2023 10:30 AM EDT

Space-tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings said Monday that a four-member test flight will take place in May and that it aims to launch its first commercial flight in late June.

Shares jumped 4% after the company said the May mission would be the final test of the spaceflight system and astronaut experience before it opens up for commercial services.

The company, backed by billionaire Richard Branson, had in May last year delayed its commercial service to the first quarter of 2023 due to supply-chain crisis and labor shortage.

After completing a lengthy upgrade for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft in February, Virgin Galactic re-opened ticket sales for spacecraft flights, setting the price at $450,000 per person with an initial deposit of $150,000.

"Returning to space is what we have all worked towards," said Mike Moses, president of spaceline missions and safety.

The mission crew will consist of Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Hue, Luke Mays and Beth Moses.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Space-tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings said Monday that a four-member test flight will take place in May and that it aims to launch its first commercial flight in late June.
virgin galactic commercial space flight test
155
2023-30-08
Monday, 08 May 2023 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved