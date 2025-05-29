WATCH TV LIVE

Victoria's Secret Pulls Down Website Amid Security Incident

A Victoria's Secret store in South San Francisco Bay Area's Great Mall (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 29 May 2025 09:10 AM EDT

Clothing and lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret suspended most of the functionality of its website and some in-store services to “address a security incident,” according to a statement posted to the company’s website.

Victoria's Secret's website went down Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. and was still inoperative as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

"We identified and are taking steps to address a security incident," a Victoria's Secret spokesperson told Reuters in an email. "We immediately enacted our response protocols, third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in-store services as a precaution."

The company’s Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the incident or when it began.

The Ohio-based company operates roughly 1,350 retail stores across 70 countries. Victoria's Secret shares closed down about 7% at $20.99 on Wednesday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


