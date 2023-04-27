×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vice media layoffs

'Vice News Tonight' to Go off the Air Amid Layoffs

'Vice News Tonight' to Go off the Air Amid Layoffs
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:24 PM EDT

Vice Media Group (VMG) said Thursday it will cancel popular TV program "Vice News Tonight" as part of a broader restructuring that will result in job cuts across the digital media firm's global news business.

"In response to the current market conditions and business realities facing VMG and the broader news and media industry, we are moving forward on some painful but necessary reductions, primarily across our News business," co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala told employees in a memo, without specifying the exact number of job cuts.

The restructuring caps years of financial difficulties and top-executive departures from the media company which is currently exploring a sale.

VMG also joins several other media and technology firms that have had to downsize in recent months due to a challenging economy and a weak advertising market.

Last week, BuzzFeed Inc. said it would shutter its news division, which gained renown for its irreverent and probing coverage but ultimately succumbed to the challenges of its digital-first business model.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Vice Media Group (VMG) said Thursday it will cancel popular TV program "Vice News Tonight" as part of a broader restructuring that will result in job cuts across the digital media firm's global news business.
vice media layoffs
166
2023-24-27
Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved