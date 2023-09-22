PACT Act: VA Reviews Ratings Schedule After High Number of 0% Disability Awards

The PACT Act, a law that expanded healthcare and disability benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins, has been in effect for over a year. During that time, the Veterans Benefits Administration (VA) has approved nearly 80% of claims, but 34% of those veterans have received a 0% disability rating. This means that the veteran has a service-connected condition, but it is not considered disabling.

The VA is currently reviewing its ratings schedule to determine if it can be revised to better reflect the health conditions of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins. Some veterans are frustrated that they are not receiving compensation for their health conditions, even though they have been approved for benefits under the PACT Act.

What is the PACT Act?

The PACT Act, or the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, is a law that expanded healthcare and disability benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins. The law was passed in August 2022 and went into effect in January 2023.

Special: Expanded VA Benefits Expiring! Deadline to Qualify Is Sept. 30

What are burn pits?

Burn pits are large open-air pits that were used to dispose of waste during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Burn pits were used to burn everything from trash and human waste to medical supplies and ammunition.

What are the health risks of exposure to burn pits?

Exposure to burn pits can cause a variety of health problems, including respiratory problems, cancer, and skin conditions. Veterans who were exposed to burn pits are at an increased risk for developing these health problems.

What are the VA's disability ratings?

The VA uses a disability rating system to determine the severity of a veteran's service-connected condition. The disability rating system ranges from 0% to 100%, with 100% being the most severe.

What does a 0% disability rating mean?

A 0% disability rating means that the veteran has a service-connected condition, but it is not considered disabling. This means that the veteran is not eligible for any VA disability benefits.

Why are so many veterans receiving 0% disability ratings under the PACT Act?

The VA is currently using a ratings schedule that was developed before the PACT Act was passed. This ratings schedule does not fully reflect the health conditions of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins.

What is the VA doing to address this issue?

The VA is currently reviewing its ratings schedule to determine if it can be revised to better reflect the health conditions of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins. The VA has also created a new task force to review the PACT Act and make recommendations for how to improve the implementation of the law.

Special: PACT Act Deadline: Sept. 30. Don’t Forget to File for Your VA Benefits!

What can veterans do if they receive a 0% disability rating?

If a veteran receives a 0% disability rating, they can file an appeal with the VA. The veteran can also submit new evidence to support their claim.

The VA is still in the process of implementing the PACT Act. The VA is reviewing its ratings schedule to determine if it can be revised to better reflect the health conditions of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins. Veterans who receive a 0% disability rating should file an appeal with the VA or submit new evidence to support their claim.