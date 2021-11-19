×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Verizon | FCC

FCC Chair Circulates Order to Approve Verizon TracFone Deal

Verizon
(AP)

Friday, 19 November 2021 02:38 PM

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document shows.

Rosenworcel's proposed approval order comes after the California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it approved the deal after Verizon agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions.

Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless.
Verizon, FCC
89
2021-38-19
Friday, 19 November 2021 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved