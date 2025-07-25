You Can Now Venmo Uncle Sam to Pay Down $36T Deficit

The United States government is now accepting Venmo and PayPal payments from citizens who want to help pay down the $36 trillion national debt, Newsweek reports.

The federal government has been has been accepting voluntary contributions to reduce the national debt since 1961, which, until now, could only be done via cash or check through the Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service at Pay.gov.

In fiscal 2022, people gave the government $180,310.32 to pay down the debt, making the service largely symbolic when it comes to putting a dent in the U.S. debt.

Donors can direct their funds for specific government uses, including unemployment payments, tax refunds, and Social Security payments. Payments can be one-time or recurring. The U.S. accepts not only money, but also outstanding government obligations, and even intangible personal property.

Payment experts say the adoption of mobile payment by the Treasury may pave the way for further digitization of government services.