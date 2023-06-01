×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vanguard customer statements | finra fine | mutual fund

Vanguard Fined for Misleading Customer Statements

Vanguard Fined for Misleading Customer Statements
(AP)

Thursday, 01 June 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Vanguard Group, the world's largest issuer of mutual funds, was fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for errors appearing in about 8.5 million customer account statements.

FINRA, Wall Street's self-regulatory organization, said in a filing signed last month by representatives of both parties that Vanguard overstated projected yield and projected annual income for nine money market funds from November 2019 to September 2020. It ordered Vanguard to pay a fine of $800,000.

"From at least October 2019 to June 2021, certain VMC account statements inaccurately presented market appreciation/depreciation and investment returns," the filing said.

The regulatory organization said Vanguard "accepts and consents" without admitting or denying the findings and the sanctions will come into effect on a later date to be determined by FINRA.

FINRA said a technical issue caused the errors and further added it did not affect customers' actual returns.

Vanguard ultimately corrected the errors in May and June 2021.

After FINRA began its investigation, Vanguard self-reported to the regulatory organization's staff that other errors affected the presentation on certain account statements, according to the filing.

Vanguard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Vanguard Group, the world's largest issuer of mutual funds, was fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for errors appearing in about 8.5 million customer account statements.
vanguard customer statements, finra fine, mutual fund
193
2023-52-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved