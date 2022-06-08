×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us trade sanctions on china

US Suspends 3 Firms' Trade Privileges Over China Exports

US Suspends 3 Firms' Trade Privileges Over China Exports
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 04:56 PM

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was suspending the export privileges of three U.S.-based firms for 180 days for what it said was the illegal export of satellite, rocket and defense technology to China.

Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc are subject to the action for the unauthorized export of technical drawings and blueprints used to 3-D print satellite, rocket, and defense-related prototypes, the department said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The three companies could not immediately be reached.

"Outsourcing 3-D printing of space and defense prototypes to China harms U.S. national security," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod. "By sending their customers’ technical drawings and blueprints to China, these companies may have saved a few bucks—but they did so at the collective expense of protecting U.S. military technology."

The orders cuts off not only the right to export items but also to receive or participate in exports from the United States or reexports of items subject to the regulations.

Commerce said without customers’ advance consent or knowledge "these drawings were provided to manufacturers in China to 3-D-print the items without the required U.S. Government authorizations."

The information illegally sent to China "included sensitive prototype space and defense technologies."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was suspending the export privileges of three U.S.-based firms for 180 days for what it said was the illegal export of satellite, rocket and defense technology to China.
us trade sanctions on china
213
2022-56-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved