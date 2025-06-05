WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | trade | deficit | tariffs | trump | import | export

US Trade Deficit Sharply Narrows as Trump Tariffs Take Hold

US Trade Deficit Sharply Narrows as Trump Tariffs Take Hold
Shipping containers being loaded onto a cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, April 10, 2025. (Corine Solberg/AP)

Thursday, 05 June 2025 09:25 AM EDT

The US trade deficit more than halved in April, government data showed Thursday, pulling back from a record as imports plunge in response to President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

The world's biggest economy logged a trade gap of $61.6 billion in the same month that Trump unveiled 10 percent levies on almost all trading partners. This was down by 55.5 percent from March, said the Commerce Department.

In March, the overall US trade deficit widened to a new record of $138.3 billion as businesses sought to get ahead of Trump's promised duties.

But imports slumped by 16.3 percent in April to $351 billion as the blanket tariffs on US allies and competitors alike kicked in.

Apart from the 10 percent levy, Trump also announced -– before swiftly pausing –- higher rates on dozens of economies including the European Union and Japan. This halt, which allowed room for trade negotiations to take place, is due to expire in early July.

Must See: Former Trump Banking Adviser's Scary Warning for Americans... See Here

Goods from China were the biggest target of Trump's during the month as the world's two biggest economies engaged in a tit-for-tat escalation that took both sides' levies on each other's products to three digits.

This brought many shipments from China to a halt before the countries reached a temporary deal to de-escalate the situation.

For now, all eyes are on a phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid hopes that both leaders can help bring about a longer-lasting truce.

But the state of a trade deal between both countries remains uncertain as Trump last week accused Beijing of violating the terms of their temporary agreement -- which China denied.

In April, US imports dropped by 16.3 percent to $351 billion on a retreat in goods shipments.

In particular, imports of consumer goods fell by $33 billion, data showed, with pullbacks in pharmaceuticals and cell phones.

US exports ticked up by 3 percent to $289.4 billion, helped by goods exports such as those of industrial supplies.

But US exports of autos and parts dropped by $3.3 billion.

Besides wide-ranging tariffs targeting different countries, businesses have also been contending with sector-specific duties that Trump has rolled out in recent months.

In March and April, the president slapped tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and automobiles and he has since doubled the duties on both metals this month.

The overall US deficit was the smallest since early 2023, according to government figures.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The US trade deficit more than halved in April, government data showed Thursday, pulling back from a record as imports plunge in response to President Donald Trump's global tariffs.
us, trade, deficit, tariffs, trump, import, export
414
2025-25-05
Thursday, 05 June 2025 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved