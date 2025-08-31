WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: us | tariff | trade | deals

US Still Working on Trade Deals Despite Court Ruling, USTR Says

US Still Working on Trade Deals Despite Court Ruling, USTR Says

Sunday, 31 August 2025 09:11 AM EDT

The Trump administration is continuing its talks with trading partners despite a U.S. appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday.

"Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations," he said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program. "People are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim."

Greer did not say which countries the United States was still in talks with, but said he had spoken with one trade minister on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington's 7-4 decision on Friday addressed Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs set in April as well as tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico in February, but does not impact those issued under other legal authority.

Trump blasted the decision and said he would take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeals court said his tariffs can remain in effect through October 14 to allow for appeals.

The Republican president has made tariffs a pillar of U.S. foreign policy in his second term since taking office in January, using them to exert political pressure and renegotiate trade deals even as the tariffs have increased volatility in financial markets. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Trump administration is continuing its talks with trading partners despite a U.S. appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday."Our trading partners, they continue to work very...
us, tariff, trade, deals
220
2025-11-31
Sunday, 31 August 2025 09:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved