×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | us stock futures | russia | ukraine

Stock Futures Soar on Signs of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NYSE
Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 14, 2022. The California and Lugano, Switzerland company develops sustainable energy storage solutions. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 06:56 AM

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on news that Russia was pulling back some troops from near the Ukrainian border, in signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Russia's defense ministry said that some units in military districts adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills, helping alleviate fears of a conflict in the region.

However, it was not immediately clear if it was a temporary signal of any kind of significant pullback.

Markets across the globe were roiled by worries of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending lower on Monday.

Megacap growth stocks including Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc rose between 1.6% and 3.0% in premarket trading.

Battered travel stocks including those of airline carriers and cruise operators also rose.

The CBOE Market Volatility index, a gauge for investor anxiety, fell back after shooting up to its highest level in nearly three weeks in the previous session.

At 5:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 310 points, or 0.9%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 56.25 points, or 1.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 268.25 points, or 1.88%.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on news that Russia was pulling back some troops from near the Ukrainian border, in signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the two countries.
us stock futures, russia, ukraine
204
2022-56-15
Tuesday, 15 February 2022 06:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved