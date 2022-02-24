×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | us sanctions

US Sanctions on Russia Will Have 'Significant Impact': IIF

Foreign Ministry
Russia's Foreign Ministry building, in Moscow (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 03:39 PM

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), the largest international banking group, said on Thursday that U.S. sanctions on Russia will have a sizeable impact on Russia's economy and citizens and could cause a recession.

"The bottom line is that these sanctions will have a significant impact Russia's overall economy, and average Russians will feel the cost," the group said in a statement.

"These sanctions target Russia's domestic financial system, causing bank runs and forcing Russia's central bank to continue hiking rates. As a result, we are likely to see negative growth in an economy that has already been hindered by increasing isolationism."

After Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden imposed new sanctions against Russian banks and state-owned enterprises, which will impede the country's ability to do business in the world's major currencies.

Biden said the sanctions, which apply to Russia's two largest banks and would limit the country's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, are designed to have a long-term impact and to minimize the impact on the United States and its allies.

The sanctions unveiled on Thursday, which add to some announced earlier in the week, do not target Russia's access to payment provider SWIFT, which is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Institute of International Finance (IIF), the largest international banking group, said on Thursday that U.S. sanctions on Russia will have a sizeable impact on Russia's economy and citizens and could cause a recession.
us sanctions, russia, ukraine, iif
218
2022-39-24
Thursday, 24 February 2022 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved