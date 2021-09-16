×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Money | Vaccines | US | Retail Sales | Commerce Department

Surprise Uptick in Spending by Americans as Delta Spread

online shopping
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 16 September 2021 09:34 AM

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Americans spent at a brisk pace last month, though much of that spending was done online -- and not at restaurants or other industries beleaguered by the arrival of the delta variant.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in August from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. That uptick caught economists looking for a downturn by surprise. Consensus estimates were for a decrease of 0.85%, according to a survey by FactSet.

But the delta variant has changed where Americans spend their time and money. Online sales soared 5.5% last month, while sales at restaurants and bars, many of which believed they were through the worst of the pandemic until the arrival of delta, were flat from the month before.

Restrictions Reinstated in July

Earlier this year, as millions were vaccinated, sales at restaurants, bars and other businesses that rely on crowds soared. But in July, health officials recommended that even vaccinated people needed to wear masks in public places indoors due to the delta variant.

Vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is being cited by economists after the Labor Department reported this month that employers added just 235,000 jobs in August -- far short of the million or so jobs added in each of the previous two months.

Back-to-school shopping may have given retail sales a boost this month. Sales at department stores rose 2.4% last month, according to the Commerce Department, as children headed back to the classroom and, perhaps for the first time in more than a year, bought back-to-school clothing and other supplies.

The weekly jobs report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets, and there is clear evidence that spending has waned in some of those industries as well. Airlines, for example, have reported a drop in bookings due to the spread of the delta variant.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Americans spent at a brisk pace last month, though much of that spending was done online -- not at restaurants or other industries beleaguered by the arrival of the delta variant.
US, Retail Sales, Commerce Department, Labor Department
323
2021-34-16
Thursday, 16 September 2021 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved