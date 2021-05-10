Tags: | |

Pentagon Considers Ending JEDI Cloud Project Amid Amazon Court Battle: Report Pentagon officials are considering pulling the plug on the JEDI cloud-computing project. (Dreamstime)

U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. © 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



