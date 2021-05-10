Pentagon Considers Ending JEDI Cloud Project Amid Amazon Court Battle: Report

Monday, 10 May 2021 07:20 AM
U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Newsmax Comment Policy
Keep discussions on topic, avoid personal attacks and threats of any kind. Links will not be permitted.
Please refer to the User Guide for any questions about the commenting system.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.