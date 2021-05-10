Tags: us pentagon | jedi cloud project | amazon

Pentagon Considers Ending JEDI Cloud Project Amid Amazon Court Battle: Report

US Pentagon in Washington DC building looking down aerial view from above
Pentagon officials are considering pulling the plug on the JEDI cloud-computing project. (Dreamstime)

Monday, 10 May 2021 07:20 AM

 U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday....
us pentagon, jedi cloud project, amazon
28
2021-20-10
Monday, 10 May 2021 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved