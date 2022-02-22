×
US Housing Prices Surge 18.4 Percent

house
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 February 2022 12:04 PM

U.S. housing prices surged 18.4% in October from a year earlier, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. While down from the 19.1% year-over-year increase in September, the increase in prices is still high and was in line with economists' estimates.

November was the third straight month for sales of previously owned homes to rise, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million.

Prices of homes in all 20 cities in the index increased by double digits. The No. 1 market was Phoenix, where prices rose 32.3%, followed by Tampa (28.1%) and Miami (25.7%).

Driving sales are rock-bottom mortgage interest rates, low inventory of homes on the market, American consumers looking to invest their money after a two-year-long pandemic and the anticipation of higher mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve begins its rate hikes.

In addition, the work-from-home protocol that started in the pandemic has enabled many people working in service industries to elect where they can live.

Mortgages currently average 3.05% for a 30-year loan, and 2.66% for a 15-year loan, fixed rate in both cases.

