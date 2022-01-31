×
Goldman Sachs Cuts 2022 GDP Forecast to 3.2 Percent vs 3.8 Percent

Goldman Sachs Tower, Jersey City, N.J. (Dreamstime)

Monday, 31 January 2022 11:20 AM

Goldman Sachs cut its GDP forecast in 2022 to 3.2% from a consensus 3.8%, as U.S. growth is likely to slow abruptly early in the year as fiscal support fades and the omicron coronavirus weighs.

Goldman now expects annualized real GDP growth in the first quarter of 0.5% versus its previous estimate of 2.0%, as spending on virus-sensitive services declined sharply since early December, the bank said.

But the rebound from omicron is likely to be swift, Goldman said.

