us foods executive changes | ceo

US Foods Names Flitman CEO

Monday, 28 November 2022 08:08 AM EST

US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday named Dave Flitman as its chief executive officer, months after the food distributor's top boss stepped down following a settlement with activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management.

Flitman, 58, who will also join the board at US Foods, was most recently the CEO at U.S. building products supplier Builders FirstSource Inc. He has also headed Performance Food Group Co's food service division from 2015 to 2018.

Former US Foods CEO Pietro Satriano exited in May the same day the company settled one of the most high-profile corporate fights this year by appointing three new independent directors to its board as agreed with Sachem Head.

The activist investor had been pushing for changes at Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods, which has struggled to boost profit margins amid inflation and supply chain disruptions, saying the company's performance was unsatisfactory.

Sachem Head did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


