Tags: Biden Administration | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Middle East | Money | Russia | Ukraine

US, Europe to Address Energy Issues on Friday

Jake Sullivan
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks on President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe for meetings with NATO and EU leaders at the White House on March 22, 2022. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 02:14 PM

The United States and Europe on Friday will address energy issues amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.

Sullivan, speaking as U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Europe for a NATO summit on Ukraine, said Washington will look for ways to increase liquified natural gas supplies to Europe in the coming weeks, adding that reducing European dependence on Russian gas has been the subject of intense discussion.

He did not give further details but said the United States would have more to say on the subject along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


us, europe, energy cooperation, oil and gas, ukraine war
us, europe, energy cooperation, oil and gas, ukraine war
Wednesday, 23 March 2022 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
