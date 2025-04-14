WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | eu | tariffs | negotiations

White House Adviser: US, EU Making Progress on Tariffs

Monday, 14 April 2025 08:59 AM EDT

U.S. and European Union negotiators have met numerous times and are making enormous progress, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Monday as EU negotiators were in Washington for talks on President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"There have been a lot of discussions with the EU," Hassett, director of the National Economic Council said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "We're making enormous progress. It's going to be very good for American workers, especially American auto workers."

