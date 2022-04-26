×
US Core Capital Goods Orders Beat Expectations

GM Plant
Entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. (AP)

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 08:52 AM

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in March, suggesting that business spending on equipment ended the first quarter with strong momentum.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 1.0% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. These so-called core capital goods orders fell 0.3% in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rebounding 0.5%.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in March, suggesting that business spending on equipment ended the first quarter with strong momentum.
