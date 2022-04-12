×
US Consumer Bureau Sues TransUnion, Exec for Deceptive Marketing

TransUnion
(AP)

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:02 AM

A top U.S. consumer watchdog filed a lawsuit Tuesday against TransUnion and one of its top executives, charging the credit reporting agency continued to mislead consumers after being punished in 2017 for the same activity.

The CFPB claimed the company continued to trick people into recurring payments after being previously fined for the activity. John Danaher, who heads one of the company's subsidiaries, failed to ensure the company stopped that activity, the CFPB said.

A TransUnion spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

