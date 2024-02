Tags: |

US Chamber of Commerce Chief to Visit China This Week U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark delivers a speech in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/AP/2023 file photo)

The chief executive of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne Clark, will visit China this week to meet with American businesses and Chinese officials, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



