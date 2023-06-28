×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ups phishing attack

UPS Working With Experts After Phishing Attack

UPS Working With Experts After Phishing Attack
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 10:05 AM EDT

United Parcel Service said Wednesday it is working with law officials and outside experts following reports of phishing messages that were sent via text messages to certain shippers and their customers in Canada.

The package delivery company did not disclose the number of customers and shippers impacted.

"Law enforcement has indicated that there has been an increase in smishing (SMS phishing), impacting a number of shippers and many different industries," UPS said in an emailed statement.

Several companies in the U.S. have been prone to such incidents, prompting them to ramp up efforts to secure their businesses.

UPS said it was sending privacy incident notification letters to individuals in Canada whose information may have been impacted.

News platform Cyber Security News earlier reported the development.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
United Parcel Service said Wednesday it is working with law officials and outside experts following reports of phishing messages that were sent via text messages to certain shippers and their customers in Canada.
ups phishing attack
125
2023-05-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 10:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved