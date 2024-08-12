WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: universal music | meta | facebook | tiktok

Universal Music, Meta Expand Music Licensing Deal

Universal Music, Meta Expand Music Licensing Deal
(Rafael Henrique/AP)

Monday, 12 August 2024 08:12 AM EDT

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's biggest music label, announced Monday an expanded agreement with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms to create new opportunities for its artists and songwriters across Meta's social platforms.

"UMG was the first major music company to license Facebook back in 2017 and this new agreement will further expand the possibilities for music within the meta ecosystem," said the company that represents artists such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

The agreement concerns all of Meta's major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and, for the first time, WhatsApp.

The renewed agreement also addresses the issue of compensation for artists and songwriters, UMG said.

In late July, the music label said it had ended a partnership with Meta for the streaming of premium music videos. It said this type of product was less popular with Facebook's user base than other music products.

The $54 billion group behind more than a third of the market had reached a new licensing agreement with TikTok in May, restoring its songs and artists to the social media platform.

Last month, UMG's shares shed more than 23% in a single day after weaker than expected streaming and subscription revenues for the second quarter disappointed investors.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's biggest music label, announced Monday an expanded agreement with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms to create new opportunities for its artists and songwriters across Meta's social platforms.
universal music, meta, facebook, tiktok
201
2024-12-12
Monday, 12 August 2024 08:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved