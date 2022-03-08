Universal Music Group Suspends Russia Operations

Universal Music Group said Tuesday that it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices, as it joins a growing number of companies protesting the violence in Ukraine.

"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. "We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”