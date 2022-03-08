×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | universal music group | russia

Universal Music Group Suspends Russia Operations

Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 04:58 PM

Universal Music Group said Tuesday that it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices, as it joins a growing number of companies protesting the violence in Ukraine.

"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. "We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Universal Music Group said Tuesday that it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices, as it joins a growing number of companies protesting the violence in Ukraine.
universal music group, russia, sanctions
97
2022-58-08
Tuesday, 08 March 2022 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved