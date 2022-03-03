×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | universal music earnings

Universal Music Reports 19 Percent Rise in 2021 Core Earnings

Sting
Universal Music on Feb. 10, 2022 purchased the catalog of British musician Sting, pictured here during his concert in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. (Getty Images, 2018 file photo)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:11 PM

Universal Music Group NV (UMG), the record label behind many of the music industry's biggest stars, on Thursday reported a 19% rise in full year core earnings for 2021, in line with expectations, and forecast a "strong" 2022 with growing revenue from streaming services and ad-supported social media platforms.

UMG's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 1.79 billion euros ($1.98 billion), compared with 1.50 billion euros in 2020.

Analysts had forecast 2021 EBITDA at 1.78 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 0.9050 euros)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Universal Music Group NV (UMG), the record label behind many of the music industry's biggest stars, on Thursday reported a 19% rise in full year core earnings for 2021, in line with expectations, and forecast a "strong" 2022.
universal music earnings
91
2022-11-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved