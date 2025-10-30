WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: universal music | earnings | taylor swift

Universal Music Q3 Beats as Taylor Swift Boosts Sales

Universal Music Q3 Beats as Taylor Swift Boosts Sales
Taylor Swift arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Thursday, 30 October 2025 03:04 PM EDT

Universal Music Group Thursday reported third-quarter revenue above market expectations with Taylor Swift's new release boosting physical album sales.

The world's biggest music label, which also counts South Korean boy band BTS in its portfolio, said quarterly revenue grew 5% year-on-year to 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), topping the 2.95 billion average analyst forecast provided by LSEG.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7% to 594 million euros.

Streaming and subscription, which account for more than half of UMG's income, only grew around 2% to 1.52 billion euros. Income from streaming platforms shrank by 5% as consumers shifted to less profitable platforms, the company said, without giving further details.

PHYSICAL SALES, NOT STREAMING

UMG's physical sales, accounting for around 10% of total revenue, rose 18.5% to 341 million euros, lifted by Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' release.

"What Taylor has achieved with her 12th studio album is literally breathtaking," CEO Lucian Grainge said on an earnings call. "The biggest first week in music history now belongs to 'The Life of a Showgirl'," he added.

The record sold over four million copies in the United States, and a further five and a half million globally, handing Swift her fifteenth number one album spot, a record for a solo artist.

However, the release has not significantly lifted streaming revenue, as UMG already benefits from premium rates on Swift's existing catalog.

Analysts said that global streaming adoption has plateaued, limiting further growth.

"Our music chart tracker reveals that UMG artists held a 54% share of the global top 50 songs in Q3 2025, sequentially higher than Q2," Deutsche Bank analyst Silvia Cuneo said in a note.

FOCUS ON 'SUPERFANS'

UMG is diversifying its revenue streams through merchandising, tiered subscription services with exclusive content, and premium digital experiences, targeting the cost-committed "superfans" of top artists.

Merchandising revenue rose 9% year-on-year to 259 million euros, driven by stronger sales of touring merchandise, although growth was tempered by the timing of new product launches, the company said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, Q4 should incrementally benefit from the new Taylor Swift album released in October," Cuneo added.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Universal Music Group Thursday reported third-quarter revenue above market expectations with Taylor Swift's new release boosting physical album sales.
universal music, earnings, taylor swift
360
2025-04-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved