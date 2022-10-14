×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: unitedhealth earnings | covid

UnitedHealth Expects Strong 2023 Earnings as COVID Costs Ease

UnitedHealth Expects Strong 2023 Earnings as COVID Costs Ease
(AP)

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:08 AM EDT

UnitedHealth Group Inc. expects to meet Wall Street's loftier expectations for 2023 profit after the health insurer raised its annual profit forecast for the third time on Friday, helped by lower COVID costs.

An industry bellwether and the first health insurer to report third-quarter earnings set a positive tone with its 2022 forecast raise and quarterly profit beat, sending its shares up nearly 3% and lifted rivals including Humana Inc and Cigna Corp.

UnitedHealth says the direct impact of COVID-19 - which has led to fluctuations in health insurers' medical costs - is expected to ease next year, while recovery in non-urgent procedures could slow due to inflation and labor shortages.

"I think it's become much less about COVID. There's now I think a blend of possibly a little bit of COVID effect in the system, and cost of living effects," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said.

The company says it has not yet seen any recessionary impact on its commercial business that provides employer-backed insurance plans, and expects strength in the business this year as well as in government-backed health plans.

Analysts' estimates for 2023 profit are currently at the higher end of the forecast that UnitedHealth expects to issue in the coming weeks, Witty said. They are expecting adjusted earnings of $24.85 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company expects adjusted 2022 profit between $21.85 and $22.05 per share compared with $21.40 to $21.90 forecast earlier.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, a lower-than-expected medical care ratio helped the company report profit above expectations.

The ratio - a percentage of premiums versus payouts on claims - improved to 81% from 83% last year. Analysts had expected 82.4%.

Excluding items, UnitedHealth earned $5.79 per share, beating estimates of $5.42.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
UnitedHealth Group Inc. expects to meet Wall Street's loftier expectations for 2023 profit after the health insurer raised its annual profit forecast for the third time on Friday, helped by lower COVID costs.
unitedhealth earnings, covid
293
2022-08-14
Friday, 14 October 2022 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved