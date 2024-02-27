×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: unitedhealth | department of justice | antitrust | investigation

US Launches Antitrust Investigation Into UnitedHealth

US Launches Antitrust Investigation Into UnitedHealth
(AP)

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 05:01 PM EST

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth Group, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Investigators have in recent weeks been interviewing healthcare industry representatives in sectors where UnitedHealth competes, including doctor groups, the report said.

During their interviews, investigators have asked about issues including certain relationships between the company's UnitedHealthcare insurance unit and its Optum health-services-arm, which owns physician groups, among other assets.

UnitedHealth's unit, Optum Health, offers a range of healthcare solutions, from pharmacy benefit management to financial consultation and mental health support.

Investigators have asked about possible impacts of the company's doctor-group acquisitions on rivals and consumers, the WSJ report said, citing the people.

The DoJ has previously sued to stop UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Change Healthcare in February 2022, but completed the buyout later that year.

The DoJ declined to comment, while UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company closed down 2.3%.

On Monday, Examiner Media reported, citing an internal email, that UnitedHealth received a notice from the DoJ in October last year, saying it had begun a "non-public antitrust investigation into the company."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth Group, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
unitedhealth, department of justice, antitrust, investigation
197
2024-01-27
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved