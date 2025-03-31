United Gets FAA OK for 1st Starlink-Equipped Planes

United Airlines (UAL) said Monday the Federal Aviation Administration has approved its first Starlink-equipped aircraft type and that the first commercial flight is planned for May.

United said the FAA issued a Supplemental Type Certificate for the Embraer 175 and the airline expects the first commercial flight to be onboard a United Express Embraer 175.

The Chicago-based airline plans to add the technology to around 40 regional jets per month and expects all 300 planes of the type will be completed by the end of the year. United will work with Starlink to secure FAA approval to install Starlink on more than 16 United aircraft models.