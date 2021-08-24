×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Money | Vaccines | United Parcel Service | COVID-19 | Delta variant | FDA

UPS Mandates COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees in Some U.S. Locations

UPS Mandates COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees in Some U.S. Locations
(AP)

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 02:52 PM

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) said on Tuesday it would require employees in certain U.S. locations to be vaccinated when they return to the office, as COVID-19 cases rise across the United States due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination.

"In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

"Those office environments are very different than our operating facilities, which have been safely staffed in-person since the beginning and throughout the pandemic."

Rival FedEx Corp said it would continue to strongly encourage employees to get vaccinated but has not yet made vaccinations compulsory.

Demand for UPS and FedEx's services has boomed during the pandemic as people staying at home shop more online. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) said on Tuesday it would require employees in certain U.S. locations to be vaccinated when they return to the office, as COVID-19 cases rise across the United States due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.The decision comes after the U.S....
United Parcel Service, COVID-19, Delta variant, FDA, Pfizer, Facebook, Lyft
184
2021-52-24
Tuesday, 24 August 2021 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved