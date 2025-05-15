UAE, US Agree on AI Acceleration Partnership

The United States and the United Arab Emirates agreed to set up an AI acceleration partnership framework to boost cooperation on critical technologies, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday while President Donald Trump visited the Middle East.

Urgent: Top 3 AI Stocks Set For Massive Profits From the Coming AI Boom... Free Picks Here Here

In related news Thursday, a new 5GW UAE-US AI campus in Abu Dhabi was unveiled during Trump's visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Commerce Department said, as the Gulf country tries to boost construction of data centers vital to developing artificial intelligence models.

"The new AI campus, the largest outside of the US, will be home to US hyperscalers and large enterprises that can leverage the capacity for regional compute with the ability to serve the Global South," the Commerce Department said in a statement.