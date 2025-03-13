UAE is the #1 US Export Market in the Middle East

The United Arab Emirates has been the United States’ number-one export market in the entire Middle East and North Africa region since 2009, according to the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the UAE and the U.S. totaled $34.4 billion, with the U.S. exporting $26.9 billion of goods to the United Arab Emirates, a 8.5% increase from 2023.

Driving the robust trade relationship is UAE’s increasingly diverse economy, with non-oil sectors accounting for 75% of its gross domestic product.

The Emirates invests more than $1 trillion in the U.S., trades with all 50 U.S. states, and supports 161,000 American jobs.

U.S. firms invest in a number of key UAE sectors, including energy, aerospace, technology, and financial markets. The two nations also partner on a number of joint ventures in AI, cloud computing, and renewable energy.

The Emirates is cooperating with NASA and other U.S. space companies on space exploration.