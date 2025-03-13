WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: united | arab | emirates | u.s. | trade

UAE is the #1 US Export Market in the Middle East

UAE is the #1 US Export Market in the Middle East
United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba shares remarks at ADL Never is Now at Javits Center on March 3, 2025 in New York. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

By    |   Thursday, 13 March 2025 08:04 AM EDT

The United Arab Emirates has been the United States’ number-one export market in the entire Middle East and North Africa region since 2009, according to the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the UAE and the U.S. totaled $34.4 billion, with the U.S. exporting $26.9 billion of goods to the United Arab Emirates, a 8.5% increase from 2023.

Driving the robust trade relationship is UAE’s increasingly diverse economy, with non-oil sectors accounting for 75% of its gross domestic product.

The Emirates invests more than $1 trillion in the U.S., trades with all 50 U.S. states, and supports 161,000 American jobs.

U.S. firms invest in a number of key UAE sectors, including energy, aerospace, technology, and financial markets. The two nations also partner on a number of joint ventures in AI, cloud computing, and renewable energy.

The Emirates is cooperating with NASA and other U.S. space companies on space exploration.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The United Arab Emirates has been the United States' number-one export market in the entire Middle East and North Africa region since 2009, according to the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.
united, arab, emirates, u.s., trade
153
2025-04-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved