United Airlines Quarterly Loss Narrows on Strong Holiday Travel Demand

Boeing

A Boeing 737 from United Airlines at the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), in Dominican Republic on December 5, 2020 amid the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 04:38 PM

United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.60 per share for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $7.00 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, had expected the airline to report a quarterly loss of $2.11 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $8.19 billion, compared with $3.4 billion a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


