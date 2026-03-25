United Warns Airfares Could Jump 20% as Oil Prices Surge

United Airlines is warning that ticket prices could rise by as much as 20% if fuel costs stay elevated, Bloomberg reports, in a clear sign that global energy turmoil is starting to hit travelers directly in the wallet.

CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is already adjusting to higher oil prices by cutting back on less profitable routes and preparing customers for steeper fares ahead. Some flights have already been trimmed where rising fuel costs no longer make financial sense.

For now, travel demand remains strong — but that could change quickly if prices climb too high.

The pressure is coming from a sharp spike in crude oil, driven in part by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions tied to conflict in Iran.

Jet fuel is one of the biggest expenses for airlines, and unlike some international competitors, major U.S. carriers typically don’t lock in fuel prices ahead of time. That leaves them exposed when oil surges.

United has previously warned that oil could climb well above $100 a barrel for years — and in a worst-case scenario, could soar far higher.

Across the airline industry, companies are already raising fares and adding surcharges to offset rising costs. If oil prices stay high, travelers could soon face a double hit: fewer flight options and significantly more expensive tickets.

For consumers, the message is clear — cheap flights may be getting harder to find just as peak travel season approaches.