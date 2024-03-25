×
Tags: united airlines | faa

United Airlines Falls 5% on FAA Increased Oversight

(AP)

Monday, 25 March 2024 07:30 AM EDT

Shares of United Airlines fell about 5% in premarket trade Monday after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) move to increase its oversight of the carrier after a series of recent safety incidents.

Last week, the FAA said it would initiate a formal evaluation to ensure the Chicago-based airline was complying with safety regulations.

The airline has experienced several safety incidents in the past two weeks.

On March 15, an external panel was found missing from a United aircraft when it landed in Oregon, prompting an FAA investigation.

Before that incident, a United Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX rolled onto the grass in Houston. A United-operated Boeing 777-200 bound for Japan also lost a tire after takeoff from San Francisco and was diverted to Los Angeles, where it landed safely.

Earlier this month, United also said that its Boeing deliveries were going to be "way behind this year," adding that it was "impossible to say when MAX 10 is going to get certified."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
united airlines, faa
Monday, 25 March 2024 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

