United Air Expects Busy Thanksgiving Travel

Thanksgiving holiday travelers at Chicago O'Hare airport on Nov. 27, 2019 (AP)

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 10:56 AM EST

United Airlines said Wednesday it expects to carry 5.5 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, up about 12% over 2021.

The U.S. carrier will operate more than 3,700 flights per day on average during the Nov. 18-30 period. United forecasts it will carry about as many passengers over the holiday as the prepandemic period in 2019.

United also predicts Nov. 27 — the Sunday after Thanksgiving — will be its busiest travel day since before the pandemic with more than 460,000 passengers.

