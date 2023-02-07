×
Unilever to Invest $400M in Mexico

(AP)

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 05:22 PM EST

Unilever Plc will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said Tuesday.

The plant, which will be located in Salinas Victoria on the outskirts of Monterrey, will manufacture beauty and personal care products, Unilever said.

The investment will bring in 1,200 new direct and indirect jobs, the company added.

Unilever already operates four plants in the country, which is a key center for exports to other nations, the company said. The newest plant is set to open in 2024, Unilever said.

In recent months, major producers from Mattel Inc to BMW have opted to invest in Mexico as part of a boom in "nearshoring," or bringing supply chains closer to their final destination.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2023-22-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 05:22 PM
