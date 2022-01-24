×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | unilever job cuts

Unilever to Cut Jobs Across All Regions as Peltz Builds Stake

Unilever
(Getty Images)

Monday, 24 January 2022 02:49 PM

Unilever PLC plans to slash thousands of management positions across its operations, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The job cuts will be in the "low thousands," the person said.

The development comes on the heels of reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, is building an unspecified stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Unilever's plans to cut jobs.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Unilever PLC plans to slash thousands of management positions across its operations, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
unilever job cuts
85
2022-49-24
Monday, 24 January 2022 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved