×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: unemployment claims | labor market | post-pandemic economic recovery

US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline Moderately

help wanted
(Getty)

Thursday, 21 April 2022 08:37 AM

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, still suggesting that April was another month of strong job growth.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000 for the week ended April 16, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 180,000 applications for the latest week.

An acute shortage of workers is keeping layoffs low. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, based on information collected on or before April 11 from the U.S. central bank's contacts, showed on Wednesday that "demand for workers continued to be strong across most districts and industry sectors," but noted "hiring was held back by the overall lack of available workers."

There were a near record 11.3 million job openings at the end of February. The unemployment rate is at 3.6%, just one-tenth of a percentage point above its pre-pandemic level. Worker shortages are forcing employers to boost wages, contributing to high inflation.

The Fed in March raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first rate hike in more than three years. Economists expect a half-percentage-point rate increase next month, and for the Fed to soon start trimming its asset holdings.

Claims, which have dropped from a record high of 6.137 million in early April 2020, will be closely watched for signs of whether rising borrowing costs are curbing demand.

Last week's claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of April's employment report. Claims rose moderately between the March and April payrolls survey periods.

Economists are expecting strong employment growth in April. Payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs in March, marking the 11th straight month of employment gains in excess of 400,000.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, still suggesting that April was another month of strong job growth.
unemployment claims, labor market, post-pandemic economic recovery
294
2022-37-21
Thursday, 21 April 2022 08:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved