×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: unemployment benefits fall | tight labor market | inflation | biden administration

Fewer Americans Apply for Jobless Aid Last Week

Fewer Americans Apply for Jobless Aid Last Week
(AP)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:55 AM

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of rising inflation and interest rates.

Applications for jobless aid fell by 3,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 11, down from the previous week's 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 2,750 from the previous week, to 218,500.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 4 was 1,312,000. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

While Americans have enjoyed historically strong job security and higher wages recently, much of that has been offset by four-decade high inflation.

The Labor Department reported last week that consumer prices surged 8.6% last month — even more than in April — from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve responded by raising its main borrowing rate by three-quarters of a point on Wednesday, its main tool for fighting rising prices. Wednesday's increase is on top of a half-point increase in early May.

Earlier this month, the government reported that U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure. Though the job growth in May was healthy, it was the lowest monthly gain in a year and there have been signs that more layoffs could be on the horizon.

Jobless claims application this week and last week, though still relatively low, were the highest since the first weeks of the year.

Online automotive retailer Carvana said last month that it’s letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce. Online real estate broker Redfin, under pressure from a housing market that's cooled due to higher interest rates, said Tuesday that it was laying off 8% of its workers.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of rising inflation and interest rates. Applications for jobless aid fell by 3,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 11, down from the previous week's 232,000.
unemployment benefits fall, tight labor market, inflation, biden administration
312
2022-55-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved