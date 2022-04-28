×
Jobless Claims at 52-Year Low

Jobless Claims at 52-Year Low
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 28 April 2022 08:50 AM

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week, with numbers still at historically low levels.

Jobless claims in the U.S. declined by 5,000 to 180,000 for the week ending April 23, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect the number of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which evens out the weekly ups and downs, rose slightly to 179,750 from 177,500 the previous week.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending April 16 inched down by 1,000 from the previous week, to 1,408,000. That's the fewest since Feb. 21, 1970, 52 years ago.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week. with numbers still at historically low levels. Jobless claims in the U.S. declined by 5,000 to 180,000 for the week ending April 23, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
