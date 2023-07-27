×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: un | global warming

UN Chief: 'Era of Global Boiling' Has Arrived

UN Chief: 'Era of Global Boiling' Has Arrived
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters in New York July 21, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images)

Thursday, 27 July 2023 10:01 AM EDT

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the era of global warming has ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived" after scientists said July was the world's hottest month on record.

"Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning," Guterres told reporters. "It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the era of global warming has ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived" after scientists said July was the world's hottest month on record.
un, global warming
77
2023-01-27
Thursday, 27 July 2023 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved