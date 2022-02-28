×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | ukraine war | russia

Ukraine War Risks to US Economy Hinge on Conflict Length: White House Adviser

Ceciliar Rouse
Council of Economic Advisers chairwoman Cecilia Rouse (AP)

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:50 PM

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on Monday that the biggest U.S. economic risk from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is from higher gasoline prices, and the depth of the impact will depend on the length of the conflict.

Rouse, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, told a Politico online event that President Joe Biden was working with allies and using every available tool to ease the impact of higher fuel prices, including consideration of releasing oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve.

"You know, the economic risks will hinge on the length of this war. And the more quickly it is resolved, the smaller the impact. The longer it goes on the deeper the uncertainty," Rouse said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on Monday that the biggest U.S. economic risk from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is from higher gasoline prices, and the depth of the impact will depend on the length of the conflict.
ukraine war, russia, us economy, energy prices
119
2022-50-28
Monday, 28 February 2022 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved